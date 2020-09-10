The police in Lagos have arrested a PREMIUM TIMES’ journalist, Ifeoluwa Adediran, her colleagues, and protesters marching against the deregistration of political parties and increase in fuel price and electricity tariff.

The officers manhandled a Sahara Reporters’ journalist alongside several protesters in an attempt to round them up and take them to the Area C Police Command in Surulere.

The protest was organised by the Socialist Party of Nigeria; the group is demanding a reversal in the actions of the government.

Details later…

