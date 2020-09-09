A 35-year-old motorcycle rider has been confirmed dead in a road crash at Idi-Iroko area of Lagos on Wednesday.

Confirming the development, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the road accident involved a BRT bus, a Mazda car and a motorcycle with unknown registration number.

The motorcycle rider lost his life at the scene while another adult male sustained serious injuries and is at the hospital receiving treatment.

“Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a BRT bus with registration number FST-185XS lost control while on motion as a result of some spilled pig feed on the road and collided with a Mazda car (KJA-555XY) and a Motorcycle with unknown registration number thereby obstructing free vehicular movement along the main carriageway.

“Unfortunately, the motorcycle rider, an adult male (Lawal Musa aged 35yrs), lost his life at the scene of incident while an adult male who sustained different degree of injury had been moved to the hospital.

“LRT, LASAMBUS, LASTMA, SEHMU and Police were responders at the scene working together to evacuate the accident vehicles off the road to restore normalcy along the axis,” LASEMA said in a statement.

The emergency responders have reportedly evacuated the spilt pig feed from the road, to enhance free flow of traffic.

“The dead victim (Lawal Musa) had been handed over to the family by Sehmu in the presence of Police officers from Anthony division while the accidented BRT bus has been recovered off the road median with the aid of the agency’s heavy-duty equipment (Supermetro).

“Secondary incident averted and road now free for vehicular activities, operation concluded,” the agency said.

Another crash

In a similar development, LASEMA said it recovered a damaged Toyota Corolla which was involved in an accident at Ogudu on Tuesday.

“Situations report regarding the road traffic accident by Alapere inward Ogudu has it that, a grey Toyota Corolla with registration number BDG 269 DL was involved in an accident leaving two persons, adult male and female critically injured.

“The victims had been taken to unknown hospital by the bystanders before the arrival of the Response team. The car had been recovered off the road with the aid of the Agency’s light tow truck,” the agency said.

