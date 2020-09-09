The Polytechnic Ibadan on Tuesday said that it has constituted a 15-man task force committee to enforce compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols in the institution.

Rector of the institution, Kazeem Adebiyi, made the disclosure when the management of the institution met some representatives of neighbouring communities around the institution.

Premium Times reports that the landlords from some areas around the institution such as Sango, Alemuloke, Iso pako, Ijokodo, Agbaje, Apete, Awotan, Patako, Ariyibi, Arola, Olomo, among others, attended the meeting.

Mr Adebiyi, while addressing the landlords, noted that the 15-man Task Force Committee on Covid-19 was constituted by the management as part of preparations for the re-opening of the institution.

He said that the 15- member committee is headed by the institution’s Director of Medical Services.

He noted that the committee is saddled with the responsibility of preventing and curtailing the spread of the virus.

The committee, according to the rector, has an 8- point term of reference.

He added that the committee will provide a minimum health and safety threshold required for resumption of academic activities.

Speaking further, Mr Adebiyi maintained that the committee will identify and monitor specific areas of the institution that may be prone to the pandemic and come up with recommendations on how to handle such a situation.

He noted that the infectious nature of the virus has made it mandatory for the communities to also put in place safety measures to protect themselves and their tenants which include the returning students.

Mr Adebiyi, who addressed the gathering of representatives of communities’ landlord associations at a meeting held at the North Campus Assembly Hall of the Institution on Tuesday, sought the support of the landlords on issues of security and Covid-19 pandemic.

At the meeting, the landlords promised to persuade all neighbouring communities to fumigate their houses, especially the houses where students staying off-campus reside.

The landlords, who agreed to put in place all the required health measures, also pledged to cooperate with the management of the institution on issues of security and forward complaints to the students’ affairs office for necessary action.

It was also agreed that town and gown meetings should be held regularly to monitor issues affecting the institution and the communities.

