The Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has assented to an amended bill for the establishment of the Ogun State Technical and Vocational Education Board to oversee the technical education sub-sector in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical Education, Joseph Odemuyiwa, a professor, made the disclosure on Tuesday at a press conference held at his office located in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Mr Odemuyiwa noted that the bill has been a major requirement of the World Bank to partner with Ogun State for the development of technical education, adding that a program needs assessment visit was made to all the technical colleges to redesign their programmes.

‘‘Arrangements for the commencement of the World Bank intervention is in top gear as the Technical and Vocational Education Training specialists approved by the World has since assumed office,” Mr Odemuyiwa said.

‘’In the efforts of the Governor to educate for employability through the Technical Education Sub-Sector, a programme needs assessment visit was made to all the technical colleges to redesign their programmes and concentrate on those needs that are demand-driven in the area where each college is domiciled,” he added.

Mr Odemuyiwa said that it has been discovered that the conventional 3 years program meant for basic education school learners leading to NABTEB’S National Technical Certificate and National Business Certificates is not enough.

‘’Hence, the introduction of short term-3 months, 6 months and 9 months Vocational Education Programmes through the Technical Institutes for our graduates, Higher Diploma holders and others in full adulthood,” he stated.

He disclosed further that the government is commencing a Professional Diploma in Technical Teachers Education in two of its NBTE-Accredited Polytechnics to train the required technical teachers/lecturers ready for certification by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria.

Related