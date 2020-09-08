Dozens of tertiary institutions’ students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) , Zone D, are protesting in Lagos over hike in electricity tariff and petrol price in the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a similar protest also held in Osun, Ondo, Oyo and Ogun states, on Tuesday.

The students gathered in their hundreds at the different states’ capital.

The spokesperson of the association, Kazeem Israel, earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that the hike in the price of petrol and electricity tariff is anti-people.

“No doubt, this government has worsened all the crises it inherited from the last administration. In fact, the Buhari government is a clear example that we the students must go back to our revolutionary days as we cannot continue to lament,” he said.

One of the protesters in Ojota, Lagos, Bimbo Alonge, told this newspaper that the reason for the protest is to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari reverses the recent hike.

“Buhari is the number one citizen of this country and he has power to up turn the increment. Nigerians are suffering and protest should not come this time.

Some protesters in Lagos [Photo Credit: NANS ZONE D]

“COVID-19 has already caused more harm on hungry Nigerians and the government should not in any form add to the existing bitterness. Enough is enough,” he told our correspondent.

Earlier this month, Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) ,across the country , this month, implemented a new electricity tariff regime.

Currently, petrol is being sold for N162 per litre, a development that has caused furore on social media as Nigerians tasked opposition leaders and organised labor to reject the developments with physical protest.

Amidst all these, Mr Buhari, on Monday, said there was no going back on subsidy removal.

