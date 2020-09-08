Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Superintendent of Police and the former spokesperson of the Ogun State police command, has been appointed the new spokesperson of the police in Lagos State.

Giving an update on the change, his predecessor, Bala Elkana, said Mr Adejobi assumed duty on Monday.

He had previously served as the spokesperson of Zone 2 headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, and has many certifications and awards under his belt.

READ ALSO:

The handing over and briefing of the new spokesperson took place on Monday at the Lagos police command.

Mr Elkana said the new spokesperson has “assured the general public of commitment to duties and responsiveness to issues that can promote effective policing, protection of human rights and sustainability of justice across board in the state, in line with the policing agenda of the Commissioner of police Lagos State.”

Related