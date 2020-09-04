Ondo doctor, others rescued from kidnappers – Police 

Related News

The police in Ondo State have confirmed the rescue of the Chief Medical Director of the Ondo State General Hospital Idoani, Olufemi Adeogun, and others.

Mr Adeogun was kidnapped on Monday, along with two other health workers along Owani-Idoani road, in Ose Local Government Area.

Tee Leo-Ikoro, Police Public Relations Officer, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that the victims were rescued on Thursday night from their captors.

The abductors had earlier demanded N6 million as ransom, but the police would not confirm if any ransom was paid.

Mr Leo-Ikoro said the rescue was made possible “through the combined efforts of men of the police force and other stakeholders”.

He said about 12 suspects had been arrested in connection with three kidnap incidents in the same area.

He said the suspects would be paraded as soon as investigations were concluded.

“Our men have been combing the forest to ensure the release of the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Mr Leo-Ikoro said.

“We will continue the search until all those involved are arrested.”

The spate of kidnapping in the state appears to be rising, despite the recent mobilisation of the state security network also called Amotekun.

On Wednesday, the security outfit arrested three persons suspected to be part of a kidnap syndicate that had been terrorising the state.

The suspects were arrested by the corps before they were handed over to the police.

The suspects were alleged to have abducted a middle-aged man, Kunle Agbayewa, in a popular sawmill at Owaani in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Agbayewa was kidnapped barely 24 hours after Mr Adeogun and his colleagues were taken in the same area.

A suspect was earlier arrested on Wednesday in connection with the abduction of the CMD.