Police arrest suspect as abductors of Ondo doctor demand N6 million ransom

The police in Ondo State, on Thursday, said one person has been arrested in connection with the abduction of the Chief Medical Director of the Ondo State General Hospital Idoani, Olufemi Adeogun.

Mr Adeogun was kidnapped on Monday, along with two other health workers along Owani-Idoani road, in Ose Local Government Area.

Information filtered in on Thursday that the abductors had contacted the family of the CMD and had demanded a ransom of N6 million.

A source close to Mr Adeogun’s family confirmed that the hoodlums had made an initial demand of N10 million before reducing it to N6 million.

Security operatives including hunters and Amotekun Corps are said to be combing the forest to rescue the victims.

Ondo Police Public Relations Officer, Tee Leo-Ikoro, told PREMIUM TIMES that a suspect had been arrested.

“We have arrested one person in relation to the incident and he is giving us useful information on the issue,” he said.

He noted that efforts were targetted at ensuring the victims were rescued unhurt.

He, however, could not confirm the demand for ransom.

“Maybe they are in touch with the family on that, but ordinarily, they will not tell us, because of what is involved,” Mr Lei-Ikoro said.

The spate of kidnapping in the state appears to be rising, despite the recent mobilisation of the state security network also called Amotekun.

On Wednesday, the security outfit arrested three persons suspected to be part of a kidnap syndicate that had been terrorising the state.

The suspects were arrested by the corps before they were handed over to the police.

The suspects were alleged to have abducted a middle-aged man, Kunle Agbayewa, at a popular sawmill at Owaani in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Agbayewa was kidnapped barely 24 hours after Mr Adeigun and his colleagues were forcibly taken in the same area.