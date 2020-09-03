Ondo 2020: Agboola Ajayi is qualified to contest- ZLP

Related News

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Ondo State has reacted to the allegation that its governorship candidate and incumbent deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, submitted forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

PREMIUM TIMES had, on Wednesday, reported that an Akure-based lawyer, Femi Emodamori, wrote INEC to publish the credentials of Mr Ajayi within seven days or he would compel it through the courts to do so.

The deputy governor, through his spokesperson, Tope Okeowo told our correspondent that the lawyer’s allegations lack merit.

INEC’s spokesperson in Ondo State, Babalola Lebile, also told this newspaper that “it will take time to verify the allegations”.

But ZLP in a swift reaction through a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Felix Olatunde, in Akure, on Thursday, said that its candidate is qualified to run.

“The Zenith Labour Party is well aware of the attempt to create doubt in the minds of our ever-increasing members and indeed voters concerning our popular and widely accepted candidate, Agboola Ajayi.”

“We just read a funny ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission by someone who claims to be a lawyer, obviously acting on the prodding of some political adventurers.”

“We are aware of the cloud-chasing effort of those behind the lawyer in this attempt to tout an ultimatum that is futile in its entirety.”

“While we know that INEC is capable of taking care of itself and its operations we state without any equivocation that our candidate was well aware of the pre-planned effort now being executed.

“Hence he submitted the minimum qualification required by law. We state that such distracting darts have little or no effect on the growing popularity of our candidate.”

“Several efforts in the past to hinder the political rise of our candidate have failed woefully and the current effort to hinder him will equally fail. We urge our teeming members and supporters to proceed without any fear with ongoing mobilisation and campaign efforts toward winning the election.”

“We assure that by the grace of God and the votes of the teeming majority who are tired of the underperformance in the state, ZLP will win this election fair and square. No rabble-rousing litigant can change the course of history”, the statement fully read.