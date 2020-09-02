118 COVID-19 patients receive home treatment in Ogun – Official

Related News

The Ogun State government has disclosed that 118 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving home treatment, with another 19 patients on admission in the isolation centres at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu and Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

The incident manager of coronavirus in the state, Kayode Soyinka, made this known at a media roundtable on coronavirus and adolescent sexual and reproductive health organised by the Society for Family Health in collaboration with Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board, in Abeokuta.

“As at today, 118 patients are being managed at home. 17 admitted at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital and two at Federal Medical Centre isolation centres. We have started this since June 16,” Soyinka said

Mr Soyinka, who is also director, public health, Ministry of Health, explained that the record was correct as of Monday during the roundtable discourse, adding that the state had tested 7,564 people, recorded 1,646 positive cases and discharged 1,489 cases.

He disclosed that 26 patients had died of the virus in the state, and explained that home treatment was advised for some of the patients because 96 per cent of cases had little or no symptoms.

The medical doctor also disclosed that four of the six isolation centres had been shut down.

The media roundtable, which had in attendance a limited number of journalists, in line with coronavirus protocols, with other participants joining in online, was declared open by the Commissioner of Health, Tommy Coker.