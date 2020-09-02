Wife of late politician, Adedibu, wants husband immortalised

Related News

The wife of late controversial Oyo State politician, Lamidi Adedibu, has called on the Oyo State government to immortalise her husband.

Abosede Adedibu made this demand while appearing on a radio programme, Space FM 90.1, on Tuesday, in Ibadan.

During his lifetime, Mr Adedibu was one of the most influential politicians in the state. He was said to have influenced the impeachment of former governor Rashidi Ladoja by 18 members of a 32-member Oyo State House of Assembly in 2006.

He was the political godfather to many Oyo politicians, allegedly with the support of the federal government, led by then-President Olusegun Obasanjo of the People’s Democratic Party.

He also reportedly battled opposition in the state with then members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

Mr Adedibu died on June 11, 2008.

But speaking on Tuesday, his wife said, as the ‘godmother’ of the incumbent governor, Seyi Makinde, an estate should be named after her husband.

“I am proud to be seen as the godmother of the Governor of Oyo State. Yes, awa ni ‘iya governor”, she said.

“I am working on how the governor will immortalise Baba (Adedibu). I will say it here and always that Baba did his best for the state while alive.”

“I do not see why he should not be immortalised. An estate or something more than that should be named after him.”

The widow of the late politician also reminisced on how, when her husband was alive, many people used to name their landed property after Adedibu.

“You see, for example, most of the time, people would just go and hang a sign post on their landed property, saying: ‘This land belongs to Baba Adedibu,’ my late husband,” she said.

“They were only doing this to protect their property. They knew nobody would dare deprive them of their hard-earned property by doing this.

“Baba would even assist such people to complete the house. He was a good man. He hated cheating. It is just that people do not show appreciation for good deeds in our society. They like going about peddling rumours about Baba.”