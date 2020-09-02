Man remanded for allegedly killing three family members during robbery

Related News

A 24-year-old man, Lukman Tijani, was on Tuesday, arraigned before an Osun State Magistrates’ Court in Okuku for allegedly killing three family members during a robbery in their house.

Mr Tijani was also charged with attempting to escape from police custody.

He was accused of stabbing to death Sarah Oyediran and two children living with the retired teacher at Inisa in Odo Otin Local Government Area of the state.

The police prosecutor, Mustafa Tajudeen, told the court that the defendant also attacked the deceased’s husband, Tunde Oyediran, leaving him injured after stealing from the family.

The incident, according to Mr Tajudeen, occurred on July 24, at about 1 p.m.

“He (defendant) was armed with a cutlass, a pair of pliers and other weapons, robbed Tunde of his Wema Bank ATM card, which he used to withdraw the sum of N300,000.”

“The defendant also stabbed to death Sarah Oyediran, Toyin Adeniran and Favour Onifade – all family members on the same date,” the prosecutor told the court.

He said Mr Tijani tried escaping from police custody after his arrest.

The alleged offences contravene sections 319(1), 320, 509 and 451, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

Mr Tijani faces seven counts bordering on armed robbery, murder, stealing and attempt to escape from lawful custody. He was not allowed to take a plea before the magistrate due to the nature of the alleged offences.

The Magistrate, O. B. Adediwura, therefore, ordered that the prosecutor duplicate the case file and send it to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

He then asked that the defendant, Mr Tijani be remanded in the Ilesa Correctional Centre till September 21 when the matter will come up for mention.