Ikeja Electric customers to experience 9-day load-shedding

Ikeja Electric [Photo Credit: Africa China Economy]
Ikeja Electric [Photo Credit: Africa China Economy]

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) says some customers under its operational network will experience load-shedding between September 3 and September 11

The load shedding, Ikeja Electric, says is due to some projects being executed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to boost power supply.

The electricity distribution company made the announcement in a public notice posted on its verified Twitter account on Tuesday.

It said that the load-shedding is to enable TCN erect new 132KV towers and carry out re-conduction of 132KV power lines.

The company said the exercise would help the electricity transmission company improve power evacuation capacity and ensure stable and reliable power to customers.

It said, “The exercise will affect power supply to the following Injection Sub-Stations: Opebi, New Alausa, Ojodu, Isheri, Olowora, Magodo and Secretariat injection sub-stations.”

Also included on the list are Airport Hotel, Opebi Road, Osho Road, Asenuga, Agbaoku, Kodesho, Regina, Salvation, Awuse Estate, Salvation Road, Sheraton Road, Ojota, Kudirat Road, Allen, Oregun and Siyanbola.

Also to be affected are Morrinson, Alausa, Kudirat Abiola Road, Ojodu, Alagbole, Omole Estate, Yakoyo, Oluwakemi Gbero Akute side, Olowora, Awolowo, Ogundana, Aromire, Isheri, Unilag Estate, Magodo GRA, Shangisha, Omole Phase 1, CMD Road, Awolowo Way and Billings Way.

Others include Lateef Jakande Estate, UAC, 7up, Agindingbi, Abiola Estate, Akowonjo Roundabout, Cement, Ajayi Farm, Ifelodun, Subuola Street, Union Road, Ikuomola Street Magoro Area, Humani, Capitol Road, Olayiwola Street, Iju Road and Obawole.

The DisCo said it would also affect Abule-Egba, Beckley Estate, Ahmadiyah, Ijaiye-Ojokoro, Meiran, Ijaiye, Isokoko, Universal Steel, Adeniyi Jones, Ajao, Anifowoshe, Guiness and Harp Factory.

It also listed Santos, Mangoro, Agege, Ifako, M&B, Oba Akran, Moboluwa, Oke Ira, Thomas Salako, Kayode Ogba and Abiodun Jagun environs as areas to experience load-shedding.

The company said that it is working with TCN to ensure the exercise is completed within the scheduled timeline.

