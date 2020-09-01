COVID-19: 418 health workers contract virus in Ondo

Related News

No fewer than 418 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ondo State since its outbreak in Nigeria.

This was made known during the weekly update by the State Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 in Akure, the state capital, on Monday.

Ondo State has recorded 1539 confirmed cases of the virus within the same period.

The state has also recorded 30 death cases so far.

Health workers in the state have been engaged in agitations to force the state government to offer a better working condition for them, given their exposure to the virus as frontliners in the fight against the pandemic.

The chairman of the COVID-19 committee, Segun Fatusi, said all the affected doctors had, however, been treated and given a clean bill of health.

He noted that the state has recorded a decline in the cases of COVID-19 in the state.

He also expressed satisfaction with compliance of churches with COVID-19 protocols..

He said to ensure that health workers in the state work in a safe environment, a new set of personal protective equipment will be distributed to them on Thursday.

However, with the October 10 governorship election in the state fast approaching, Mr Fatusi urged politicians to adhere strictly to the safety measures put in place to combat the virus.

There are concerns, however, that political parties and their supporters will continue to run foul of the Covid-19 protocols as the election draws nearer as already observed in some political meetings.

While churches have had an appreciable level of compliance since the reopening of worship centers so far, this is often undermined when parties engage their supporters.

On the reopening of schools, he said although no specific date has been fixed, schools will reopen soon as the resumption procedures are reviewed.

He said the committee was aware that some states had released a timetable regarding the resumption of schools, but would rather do a comprehensive review across all sectors in the course of the week.

“As we are watching what other states are doing, we are also watching the state of the epidemic in Ondo State,” he said.

“One of the fastest ways to learn is through other people’s experiences.

“It will also help us in our modelling of what is likely to happen, so you can be sure we are reviewing the guidelines regarding our education sector.

“But we can’t tell you more than this because the committee is headed by the governor.”