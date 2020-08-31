Fire razes king’s palace in Lagos

Related News

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Sunday curtailed a fire outbreak at the palace of the Oba of Isheri-Olofin in Idimu, Wahab Balogun.

The fire razed one out of the eight bedrooms in the bungalow that make up the palace, LASEMA disclosed.

The cause of the fire outbreak was attributed to an electrical surge.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a room in an 8-bedroom bungalow inside the king’s palace was gutted by fire.

“Further investigation gathered at the incident scene revealed that the fire was as a result of electrical surge when power was restored, and was completely extinguished.”

LASEMA added that the post disaster assessment conducted by the team revealed that there was no threat of reignition, nor signs of structural defects as a result of the fire.

An adult male was reportedly choked by the smoke while extinguishing the fire and was rushed to a hospital.

In a similar operation, the agency quelled a fire outbreak that occurred at Cele bridge, inward Oshodi.

The fire broke out from some stored wires under the bridge. The owner of the wires was said to have fled the scene.

“No casualties, nor injuries were recorded at the incident which was curtailed and completely put out, before it could raze properties in the immediate or extended environment, with dampening down on-going to ensure no reignition,” the agency said.