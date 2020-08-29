Sanwo-Olu announces date for reopening of Lagos schools

The Lagos State government has announced September 14 for the reopening of tertiary institutions in the state, while dates for reopening primary and secondary schools are still under review.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated this during a press briefing on Saturday.

Disclosing the newly revised opening dates for learning institutions in the state, Mr Sanwo-Olu said while tertiary institutions will open on September 14, the state is working towards September 21 for primary and secondary schools.

“Firstly, we are pleased to announce that tertiary institutions will reopen from September 14, 2020. However, as regards Primary and Secondary Schools, we are working towards reopening these institutions anytime from September 21, 2020.

“This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to a review of our ongoing modelling of the State’s response to the pandemic,” he said.

The decision to reopen schools in Lagos State is coming five months after schools, alongside other sectors of the economy were shut down.

Lagos State recorded the first Coronavirus six months ago, after which it shut down activities in the state to curtail the spread of the virus.

As of August 29, Lagos State has a total of 18,083 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Out of this number, 13,636 persons have recovered in the community; with 1,820 still currently active in the community, the governor said.

“Over the course of this pandemic, about 2,700 persons have been admitted into our various isolation centres across the state; and of this number, we have registered 204 fatalities. This leaves us with 47 active cases under management across various government-owned isolation centres; and private care centres in the State, ” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Commissioner of Health in Lagos State, Akin Abayomi tested positive to coronavirus infection and has embarked on self-isolation.

Mr Abayomi’s COVID-19 status was disclosed on August 24 and he was reported to be responding to treatment.

The state governor announced on Saturday that Mr Abayomi is doing well and in high spirits, and even in isolation continues to discharge his duties as Health Commissioner and Deputy Incident Commander.

Lagos State remains the epicentre of coronavirus infection in Nigeria and residents are urged to keep adhering to all safety protocols.

