UI releases song to help students tackle mathematics

The University of Ibadan (UI) has launched a song aimed at simplifying mathematics for students. The song is named ‘Mathematics Solution Song’ (MATMUSIC).

The song was composed by Akin Salami of the early child education department of the university.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Idowu Olayinka, supervised the launching on Friday in Ibadan.

While speaking on the innovative project of using songs to simplify mathematics, Mr Olayinka stated that innovative tools must be adopted to enhance learning outcomes.

He challenged other researchers to discover new ways of enhancing learning by making learning interesting for positive learning outcomes.

“I believe there are other possibilities to teach medicine through music, just to make learning interesting for the learners with the efforts the doctor, instructor or lecturer is putting into, it will make learning much more possible.”

Mr Salami while speaking, stated that the idea of MATMUSIC was a product of his teaching experience at the university staff school, where he taught mathematics and realised that the students loved the course when he introduced music in passing alongside the formulas and solutions.

He said the song was composed together with the pupils and produced to ease the understanding and solving of mathematical problems in elementary primary schools.

According to him, about 20 schools in Oyo State were given 10 free audio and video CDs of MATMUSIC and another 300 were given to those who attended, free of charge.

The representative of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Kemi Adeosun, lauded the innovative project and promised that the state will partner with the University of Ibadan to ensure that the CDs get to the pupils at the grassroots to combat the fears of pupils towards mathematics.

“We so much appreciate this notable project because mathematics is a very important subject and as we all know that the major objective of UBE is to inculcate in children, literacy, numeracy, life skills, and values that will help them in lifelong education and as well to solve life problems.

“We found out that students regard this subject as ‘almighty mathematics’, including myself, because I struggled to have the last credit in my O’levels examination.

“This method will really help the teachers and the learners to develop the capacity to understand mathematics better and be able to learn it in a fun way and the achievement of UBE will be easier.

“We are going to put up all our efforts in making sure that this project reaches the grassroots as long as we are able to raise funds, we’d be able to procure some of these items for the use in our public primary schools.”