States will not fund FG’s community policing – Akeredolu

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said states will not be involved in the funding of the recently inaugurated community police of the federal government.

The governor made the assertion while featuring on Channels Television programme, Sunshine Daily on Wednesday.

Mr Akeredolu said the idea of states funding the outfit would not work.

The governor is the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, which has established a community security network, named Amotekun.

He also formally launched Amotekun in the state in response to the clamour for home-grown security to tackle the challenges of violent crimes and kidnapping in the region.

Mr Akeredolu is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

He, however, said that his colleagues, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, would table the issue of funding before President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention.

“The burden of states will keep increasing. We will be the one that will fund community police. Where is the money going to come from?” he said.

“Except we devolve more money to the states, how will the states fund community police? I don’t think it is going to work.

“I am sure that they are taking this thing too far (that) governors will have to pay. We have argued this. They started by saying it will be voluntary, they are not going to pay.

“They now shift the burden on the state governors again. Are you increasing their allocation? Which state governor will accept that?

“I don’t know if other states will pay but we will not pay. Let us be fair to ourselves, we are running a federal system. We will sit down and discuss this because we have a President that has a listening ear.”

Mr Akeredolu called on the Federal Government to equip the police providing more funding for the agency.

He added that the Amotekun Corps was designed to support the existing security framework in the state.

The federal government had approved N13.3 billion for the take-off of community policing in the country.

The Inspector General Police, Mohammed Adamu, recently explained that the funds would be spent on sensitisation, training and purchase of equipment.

“The money is for the implementation of the project. It is a process. We have started it in terms of we are going to do town hall sensitization,” Mr Adamu said.

“We are also doing training for community police officers. We are going to buy all the equipment that is needed and then the process goes on this year, next year until everything is established.”