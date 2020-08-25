Man returning from bank shot dead near Oyo Government House – Police

The police in Oyo State on Tuesday said a man was on Monday shot dead near the Government House, Ibadan, by suspected armed robbers who had trailed him from a bank.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the middle-aged man, Taoreed Alao, was killed at Secretariat Road in Agodi, Ibadan, the state capital.

He was shot at about 1:30 p.m. after the robbers trailing him from a commercial bank forced him to stop his motorbike.

It was learnt that the deceased had just withdrawn N150,000 and another N296,000 at the commercial bank in Bodija area of Ibadan.

Police spokesperson in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the killing to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, said Mr Alao was rushed to the state-owned Adeoyo Hospital where he later died.

He added that the corpse of the deceased was deposited at the hospital.

“At about 1145 hrs at opposite Oyo state environmental task force, one Taoreed Alao, m 45 yrs, was shot by suspected assailants.

“His Bajaj motorcycle was taken away while he was rushed to Adeoyo hospital where he later died.

” 2 mobiles and cash sum of 90,000 were recovered from him. Corpse deposited at the same hospital. Efforts intensified, pls.”

