More containers fall in Lagos

Barely 24 hours after a fallen container killed two women at Mile 2 axis of Lagos, no fewer than three fallen containers have been recovered by emergency responders along Mile 2 Expressway, an official has said.

In multiple recovery operations by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the unlatched containers were recovered with no injury or death sustained by passers-by.

According to the spokesperson of the agency, Nosa Okunbor, one of the fallen containers was recovered at Mile 2 oke, in front of Agofure motors.

“Investigations by LRT revealed that the trailer conveying a 40ft container fell off from the body due to bad road while trying to negotiate the bend. No life was lost and no injuries sustained,” he said.

As the heavy-duty equipment (Goliath) was in the process of lifting the impediment off the road, another container fell from a trailer, just behind the first, LASEMA said.

“While still in the process of recovering the first container at the bend before climbing the Mile 2 bridge inward Oshodi, another unlatched 40 feet container fell behind the first.

“While this operation is still ongoing, a third fallen container has just been attended on the opposite side, at the same Mile 2 bridge axis, inward Alakija, coming in from Orile Iganmu,” Mr Okunbor disclosed.

Mr Okunbor said no lives were lost, nor injuries sustained in the accident.

“The LASEMA Response Team incident scene investigations revealed that the unlatched 40feet containers fell off their trucks due to (the) poor state of the roads, while attempting to negotiate the bend at the foot of the Mile 2 bridge.”

Emergency responders are at the scene to get the impediments off the road, so as to forestall secondary incidents and traffic gridlock in the ongoing operation.