Amidst coronavirus pandemic, Lagos govt begins poverty head count survey

The Lagos government said on Saturday that it has commenced the year 2020’s poverty head count survey across the 57 local governments in the state.

In a public notice tweeted on the official handle of the state government, the head count is part of the efforts of the government in achieving the THEMES agenda, for the greater good of the state.

THEMES is an acronym devised by the Sanwo-Olu led administration to communicate their agenda which are; Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism; and Security and Governance.

The poverty headcount survey is coming at a time where the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria has exceeded 51,000, with Lagos State having the highest number of cases.

Although the state has gradually opened up for business activities, residents are expected to abide by all the safety regulations including physical distancing, adequate washing of hands, use of face masks in public places, among others.

As contained in the public notice, the poverty head count will be carried out by the Lagos Bureau of Statistics (LBS), an arm of the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget (MEPB).

The headcount, which is a physical exercise, will be carried out for 25 days, with officials administering questionnaires pertaining to the survey.

“The data generated from the survey are relied upon to determine the prevalence (of) poverty and its characteristics, to quantify and allocate resources devoted to reducing poverty, and to assess whether investments to assist the poor ultimately works,” the notice partly reads.

The ministry added that the information gathered from the survey will be utilised in the area of health, education, housing and tenure, assets, utilities and services, household consumption and expenditure, among others.

The ministry solicits the cooperation of selected households in the state and assures that the survey will not be used for tax purposes.

Citizens are encouraged to express their confidence, expectations or hopes for. the economic development of the state.