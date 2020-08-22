Four killed in road accident in Ogun

Related News

A commercial motorcyclist and his passenger have died in a crash involving the motorcycle and a bus along Ore-Benin-Ijebu-Ode expressway.

Separately, eight people were involved in an accident in Alafia area at J4 axis of the expressway, with two dead and five injured.

The motorcycle tragedy occurred Friday after the driver of the vehicle lost control as a result of a burst tyre, the road safety agency, FRSC, said.

The Federal Road Safety Corps sector commander in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, said on Saturday that the uncontrolled vehicle rammed into the motorcycle which waa driving against traffic.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle as one of the rear tyres of the bus burst while on motion and rammed into the motorcycle which drove against traffic,” he said.

Mr Umar said the corps patrol operatives rescued other people who were injured in the crash and took them to Hope Clinic, J4, for medical attention while the dead were taken to the mortuary.

The FRSC sector commander said there was no obstruction of traffic on the road.