Ondo 2020: INEC releases final list of candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The final list was shared via the official Twitter handle of the commission on Friday. It was also followed with a statement by the spokesperson of the commission, Festus Okoye.

In his statement, Mr Okoye said four political parties made substitutions. The parties are the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

While ADC, ADP and PDP substituted their deputy governorship candidates, ZLP substituted both its governorship and deputy governorship candidates.

He urged the members of the parties to check the final list of candidates “and be guided accordingly”.

There are three candidates from three different political parties that are major contenders in the poll.

They are Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC, who is seeking reelection; Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP, who contested in 2016 but came second and Agboola Ajayi of the ZLP, who is the current deputy governor of the state.

