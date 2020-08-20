Five dead in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

FRSC officials at the scene of the accident on the expressway
File photo of an accident scene on the expressway

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said five persons died while one was injured on Thursday in a multiple accident after Sagamu Interchange on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Public Relation Officer of TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun State.

Mr Akinbiyi said the multiple accident, which happened at about 9.30 a.m., was caused by reckless driving and wrongful overtaking.

He said three vehicles comprising a Daf tanker with no registration number, a Benz truck marked FST 340 XW, and a Mazda space bus marked GGE 296 DC, were involved in the accident.

The TRACE official said that five persons died while one sustained injuries in the accident.

“The corpses of victims have been deposited at Idera Hospital morgue, Sagamu, while the survivor is also receiving treatment in the same hospital,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ten things to know about late senator Bayo Osinowo

Mr Akinbiyi said the three vehicles involved in the accident had been taken to Police MTD Area Command, Sagamu, Ogun.

He advised motorists to refrain from reckless driving and wrongful overtaking that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives.

Mr Akinbiyi condoled with the family members of those that lost their lives in the multiple accident.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application