Five dead in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Related News

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said five persons died while one was injured on Thursday in a multiple accident after Sagamu Interchange on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Public Relation Officer of TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun State.

Mr Akinbiyi said the multiple accident, which happened at about 9.30 a.m., was caused by reckless driving and wrongful overtaking.

He said three vehicles comprising a Daf tanker with no registration number, a Benz truck marked FST 340 XW, and a Mazda space bus marked GGE 296 DC, were involved in the accident.

The TRACE official said that five persons died while one sustained injuries in the accident.

“The corpses of victims have been deposited at Idera Hospital morgue, Sagamu, while the survivor is also receiving treatment in the same hospital,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Mr Akinbiyi said the three vehicles involved in the accident had been taken to Police MTD Area Command, Sagamu, Ogun.

He advised motorists to refrain from reckless driving and wrongful overtaking that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives.

Mr Akinbiyi condoled with the family members of those that lost their lives in the multiple accident.

(NAN)