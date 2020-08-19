Ekiti treating 80 coronavirus patients in centres – Official

Related News

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Health, Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, on Wednesday said the state is still grappling with treating 80 persons at its 120-bed capacity COVID-19 isolation centre.

She also said there were 98 active cases so far in the state.

Speaking at a task force press briefing in Ado Ekiti, the commissioner said the state had recorded four deaths; the last one involving a 54-year-old man who died recently due to complications with an underlying factor of diabetes.

“Ekiti still has 98 active cases while we have recorded 206 cases with 80 patients still being treated in our isolation,” Mrs Yaya-Kolade said.

“From inception, we have treated and discharged 104 patients. We had recorded four deaths, with the last one involving a 54- year-old man who had diabetes.”

She noted that the state government had done a lot to ensure improved testing capacity through the establishment of a molecular laboratory.

“The isolation centre has the necessary life support facilities and we are taking our tests to all the 16 local governments,” she further said.

“The patients are being given immune boosters and we are telling our people to make themselves available. This disease is treatable, so our people should not hide.”

Shedding light on the issues, the coordinator of the task force, Bolaji Aluko, said 187 schools that were taking part in the West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) had reopened and are being monitored.

Mr Aluko also expressed satisfaction with the compliance by churches and mosques that reopened on August 14, 2020.

“Mosques and churches have begun operation and we had good reports that they were abiding by the rules,” he noted.

“We have a monitoring group that are visiting all worshipping centres and they are giving us good reports.”

He said the task force was beaming its searchlight on pharmacy stores and hotels with clubbing facilities, noting that the closure of some of these premises had not been arbitrary.

Nigeria currently has 48,895 confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to the NCDC. About 37,051 have been treated and discharged, while 981 deaths recorded so far.