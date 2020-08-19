IGP orders Oyo police commissioner to track down escaped murder suspect

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Joe Enwonwu, to find Sunday Shodipe, the alleged serial killer who escaped from police custody in the state.

The 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the killing and rape of one Barakat Bello and paraded in July along with two others.

The police also named him as a prime suspect in the multiple murder of innocent citizens at Akinyele Local Government Area, Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State.

However, the police later said Mr Shodipe had escaped from their custody.

On Monday, PREMIUM TIMES reported the arrest of two officers, including an inspector, in connection with the escape. Mr Enwonwu said the command would not relent until Mr Shodipe is taken back into custody.

However, on Wednesday, Mr Adamu condemned the escape of the suspect and directed the commissioner “to intensify efforts and ensure the prompt re-arrest of the fleeing suspect.”

The force spokesperson, Frank Mba, also said Mr Adamu has deployed additional investigative aids to the state to complement the efforts of the police there in the manhunt for Mr Shodipe.

“The additional deployment comprises crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja. The team is expected to bring their vast operational, technical and investigative experience to bear in supporting ongoing efforts aimed at re-arresting and bringing the fugitive to book.”

Mr Mba said the police commissioner was further directed to hasten investigations into the circumstances that led to the escape of the suspect.

“All persons indicted in the escape are to be identified and made to face the wrath of the law. The CP has equally been mandated to immediately assess and rejig the security architecture in the State so as to prevent any future occurrence of untoward incidents.”

Meanwhile, the police boss called for calm and urged citizens to cooperate with the police by providing useful information that can lead to the unearthing of the whereabouts of the suspected serial killer.