Cabinet Reshuffle: Fayemi seeks assembly’s approval for new commissioners

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has forwarded the names of seven commissioner nominees to the state house of assembly, given credence to insinuations of a likely shake up in the state’s cabinet.

The nomination is coming on the heels of criticisms that he had only appointed technocrats into his cabinets at the expense of politicians who worked for his reelection.

The development, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, is creating anxiety within the government, as some commissioners are likely to lose their jobs.

The governor’s approach of keeping those who will be sacked close to his chest, has further heightened the air of uncertainty with reported intense underground lobbying.

Sources close to the ruling party confirmed that the move by Mr Fayemi is to pacify aggrieved members of the party who had nursed grudges against him for leaving them out of the government.

Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, and 12 other members of the party, had raised similar criticisms against the governor.

However, Mr Fayemi’s list of commissioners is believed will resolve the perennial contentions among leaders of the party in the state.

Session

The speaker of the house, Funminiyi Afuye, read the names of the nominees on the floor of the house on Tuesday during plenary.

The the nominees include Diran Adesua (Ekiti East), Olabode Adetoyi(Moba), Olabimpe Aderiye (Ido Osi), Oye Filani( Ikole), Iyabo Fakunle( Ilejemeje), Mariam Ogunlade(Emure ) and Akin Omole(Oye).

Also nominated for board positions were Femi Akinwunmi, Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board, while the current Commissioner for Lands, Febisola Adewale was sent for confirmation as Commissioner in the Local Government Service Commission.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, said the ongoing process was part of the strategies to fortify the cabinet and bring in “new blood with fresh ideas to develop the state.”

Mr Oyebode added that Mr Fayemi was determined to deliver on his mandate.

When asked who are those that will likely be asked to go, he said he would not be able to determine that until the end of the screening exercise.

“Let us wait and see how the screening will end before talking about who will be affected,” he said.

“The essence of the cabinet reshuffle is to strengthen the government for better performance and that we shall achieve in the end.”