Oyo sets new date for Common Entrance Examination

Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor [PHOTO CREDIT: @seyiamakinde]
Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor [PHOTO CREDIT: @seyiamakinde]

Oyo State Government on Tuesday announced a shift in the date for the Common Entrance examination into its Schools of Science from August 19 to September 1.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said in a statement that the shift was due to a clash of the examination date with the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He said the students were expected to write Economics and Agricultural Science in the WASSCE timetable at the initial date slated for the common entrance examination.

Mr Olaleye stated that the date for the screening test for placement of pupils in terminal classes in public and private primary schools into Junior Secondary School 1(JSS1) in Oyo State had also been shifted.

He noted that the new date would be from August 20 to 22 due to another clash of the date of the exercise with another WASSCE subject.

“All parents and guardians are advised to note these changes and prepare their wards for the exercise at the stipulated periods, with strict compliance with the State’s COVID-19 protocols,” the commissioner said.

(NAN)

