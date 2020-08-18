Blacksmith, two others arrested for illegal firearms fabrication

Related News

Shapraku Umade, a 19-year old blacksmith who specialises in fabricating firearms, has been arrested by police in Lagos, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, has said.

Mr Umade was arrested alongside two other suspects at the Ajah area of the state during a transaction of illegal firearms. The team transports the firearms from Benue to Lagos State where they sell at the rate of N30,000 each.

According to the Commissioner of Police, “information was received from a credible source that some arm merchants, who (are) based in Adipo area of Benue State were bringing arms and ammunition to Ajah area of Lagos to sell to some armed robbers and cultists.”

“Sequel to the information, SARS operatives were mobilized to Ajah, to closely monitor the area. The exercise paid-off as three of the arms dealers were arrested in a hotel at Lekki, by Jakande Estate with a shuttle bag containing two locally made barrette pistols.

The suspects are Messrs Umade, Moses Anzuur, 19, and James Tsebee, 20.

“Shapraku Umade is the blacksmith who fabricated the firearms. He acquired the skills from his late father. It was revealed that the suspect usually sells the guns to their Lagos collaborators at the rate of Thirty thousand Naira (N30, 000) each. He has been in the illicit business for the past two years,” the police said.

Mr Odumosu said an investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

Meanwhile, while disclosing the achievements of the command in the last one month, Mr Odumosu said a total number of 10 assorted firearms with lots of ammunition of different calibre, cutlasses, axes, other dangerous weapons, and criminal charms were recovered.

“Within the last one month, the Command arrested 27armed robbery suspects, 15 traffic robbery suspects and successfully foiled 22 traffic robbery attempts. Two armed robbery suspects died during an exchange of fire with the Police.

“We arrested 39 suspects for cultism and have successfully prevented the annual 7/7 and 8/8 celebrations by the cultists. 4 suspects were arrested for kidnapping and 19 suspects were arrested for murder,” he said.

Mr Odumosu added that 29 suspects were arrested for rape and defilement, while 21 suspects were arrested for domestic violence and two suspects for child abuse, all of whom will be charged to Court.

In addition, seven suicide attempts were foiled by the command, three stolen vehicles recovered, and kidnapping, especially on the waterways, were curtailed.