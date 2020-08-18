Ibadan Killings: Police arrest two officers over prime suspect’s escape

Related News

Two policemen have been arrested in connection with the escape of Sunday Shodipe, the prime suspect in killings that rocked Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan in Oyo State, an official has said.

The Commissioner of Police, Joe Enwonwu, told reporters this in his office on Monday.

Mr Shodipe, who was arrested in connection with the killings, had earlier been paraded in July along with two others.

However, the police later said Mr Shodipe escaped from its custody.

But, Mr Enwonwu while receiving the chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo State Council, Ademola Babalola, in his office on Monday, said the inspector who was on duty when Mr Shodipe escaped and another policeman “who released the key to the inspector have been detained by the police”.

Mr Enwonwu, who said the officer who was in charge when Mr Shodipe escaped acted on his own, insisted that any officer found culpable in the escape would be punished accordingly.

“As a matter of fact, the suspect escaped from police custody. So, the behavior of the inspector is best known to him. They did not tell me until after two days.

“It was a sad incident. It could be a collusion or out of his carelessness.

“We detained him on that day, we have tried him. We extended the the investigation to the person who gave him the key. The person that gave him the key is also in detention. There is possibility to extend the investigation.

“Anyone that is found culpable would be punished. We have our own internal disciplinary measures.”