Ondo 2020: Deputy Governor Ajayi picks Mimiko’s ally as running mate

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has selected a running mate for the October 10 election.

Mr Ajayi, who is the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), picked Gboye Adegbenro, an ally of a former governor, Olusegun Mimiko, as his running mate.

The submission of names of candidates for the Ondo governorship election to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) closes today.

The official’s decision is in line with the agreement reached by the party after he lost out in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Mimiko gave the deputy governor three conditions to meet before getting the ticket of the ZLP.

The conditions include continuation of the projects abandoned by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, picking a running mate from Mr Mimiko’s camp and reconciling with ‘angry members’ in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP.

Mr Adegbenro, who was eventually selected, served as commissioner for works under the administration of Mr Mimiko. His name has been sent to INEC.

Multiple sources close to Mr Ajayi, Mr Mimiko and the party ZLP confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES in separate interviews late last night.

Before now, Mr Akeredolu had criticised Mr Mimiko for supporting a ‘treacherous’ product. This, he condemned in a statement signed by his information commissioner, Donald Ojogo, on Sunday.

“We sympathise with him (Mimiko) because he has come out to remind the people of Ondo State and as well reactivate their consciousness of his almost forgotten past. No one without any treacherous content can market a treacherous product.”

Mr Mimiko is yet to reply Mr Akeredolu.