Gunmen kidnap two people in Ondo

Related News

Gunmen kidnapped two people in Ondo State on Saturday, the police and a relative of one of the victims said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident occurred along Ikun-Oba Akoko Road at Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were said to be coming from Ikun Akoko, where they participated in the 2020 Ikun Day.

A relative who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES disclosed that the abductors whisked away Surajudeen Alao and one other whose name could not be ascertained.

“My brother was abducted alongside the person in his car. We heard they were driven to an unknown forest and we are yet to get any link”, the source said asking not to be named in this report.

When asked if the kidnappers had reached out for ransom, he simply said “No”.

When contacted, the state’s police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, told our correspondent that the force had been briefed and efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims.

The incident occurred days after the Governor of the State, Rotimi Akeredolu, launched Operation Amotekun, a southwest community police formed to tackle insecurity.

Kidnapping for ransom has become rife in many parts of Nigeria despite the efforts of security agencies.