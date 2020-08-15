Lagos-Ibadan rail to begin operations with 16 trips daily – NRC

Work in progress, during the inspection visit of the Minister of Transportation, Rotmi Amachi to Lagos Ibadan railway project in Ibadan on Thursday (28/6/18) 03480/28/6/2018/Albert Otu/JAU/NAN
Work in progress, during the inspection visit of the Minister of Transportation, Rotmi Amachi to Lagos Ibadan railway project in Ibadan on Thursday (28/6/18) 03480/28/6/2018/Albert Otu/JAU/NAN

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it will commence skeletal operations on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Guage Rail line from the middle of September with 16 trips daily.

The Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, disclosed this on Saturday in Ibadan during an inspection tour of the project by the Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Mr Okhiria said that since the track laying had been completed between Ebute-Metta Junction (EBJ) in Lagos and Ibadan with stations under construction, operations would start between Yaba in Lagos and Ibadan.

“We will start by the middle of September from Yaba to Ibadan while the other construction finishing will continue.

“We already have 24 coaches and a set of DMUs (Diesel Multiple Units) made of eight coaches.

“With that, we intend to have 16 trips a day,” he said.

According to him, the corporation will not wait for all the stations to be ready before commencing operations so that Nigerians can start enjoying the dividends of the tracks and coaches that have arrived.

NAN reports that the rail tracks on the 156km modern rail line have been completed from EBJ to Ibadan while the 10 major and minor stations are at various stages of completion.

The stations along the corridor are Apapa, EBJ, Agege, Agbado, Kajola, Papalanto, Abeokuta, Olodo, Omi-Adio and Ibadan. .

Speaking on the completion time for the project, Mr Amaechi said they were targeting January 2021 if Covid-19 will not be a constraint to the workers.

“Before Covid-19, for every station we have between 150 to 200 workers but now we have 10 to 20 workers on the sites.

“We have told them now to increase the number of workers and manage Covid very well.

“Covid-19 has come to stay but government has to run.

“We have to deliver our promises to the people because that is why we are elected. So, let us hope that by January next year, the project will be ready,” he said.

The minister admonished the Chinese contractor handling the project to speed up work on the construction for timely delivery. (NAN)

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application