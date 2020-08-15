UNILAG Alumni Association Faults Vice-Chancellor’s Removal

Related News

The Alumni association of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has faulted the removal of the embattled Vice Chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, declaring that the Governing Council of the institution did not follow due process.

In a statement Saturday signed by its president, John Momoh, at the end of a meeting which held on Friday, August 14, and made available to journalists on Saturday, the association noted that due process is mandatorily provided under section 3(8), (9) and (10) of the Act in the removal of the Vice-Chancellor and Section 3(13) in the appointment of an acting Vice-Chancellor.

The statement said the meeting further resolved that it was not contesting the powers of the council in appointing or removing a Vice-Chancellor under the Universities(Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003 (No. 1 2007), nor apportioning any blame to either the Governing Council or the Vice-Chancellor, but was of the view that before the Council can exercise such powers, it must follow due process.

“Without prejudice to the general powers of the University Governing Council to appoint and remove a Vice-Chancellor under the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003 (No. 1 2007), and without apportioning any blame to either the Governing Council or the Vice-Chancellor, the University of Lagos Alumni is of the view that before the Council can exercise such powers, It must follow due process, particularly as mandatorily provided under section 3(8), (9) and (10) of the Act in the removal of the Vice-Chancellor and Section 3(13) in the appointment of an acting Vice-Chancellor.

‘Therefore, the Alumni counsels the Governing Council that the status quo ante the Council meeting of Wednesday, 12th August 2020, be restored while the Alumni continues with its efforts at ensuring that lasting peace and harmony reign on the Campus as between the Council and the University Management in particular, and all sections of the University community in general, including the Senate, students, staff, all Associations, particularly ASUU, NASU, SSANU, NAAT, etc,” the statement said.

The alumni association, in the statement, said it recalled all its assiduous efforts in the past two years to bring about an amicable resolution of the misunderstandings between the Council and the University Management and promised that it will not relent in its efforts at mediation.