Again, Ogun governor makes ‘key’ appointments but yet to name education commissioner

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, appointed 28 persons into boards of “key” agencies and commissions in the state.

This is in addition to the 46 appointments approved a few weeks ago.

Mr Abiodun is, however, yet to appoint a commissioner for education after his earlier pick for the portfolio was dropped over a revelation on her past.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Abiodun has not appointed a commissioner for education after over a year in office.

This paper also chronicled the controversies surrounding the nomination of Sidi Osho, a professor of food technology and former Vice Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) for the cabinet position. But she was dropped hours before the inauguration ceremony.

Mrs Osho had served as special adviser to the governor on higher education before the nomination to head the ministry of education. But she was dropped after it was revealed that she had been sacked by her former employer for unethical conduct.

Reacting to the criticism trailing the governor’s failure to fill the education portfolio, his spokesperson said Mr Abiodun will appoint a commissioner after an investigation into Ms Osho’s case.

“If, after the outcome of the investigation, the governor feels she is still fit, she would be appointed and if otherwise, the governor will find a replacement,” Remmy Has swan had told PREMIUM TIMES.

New appointments

Aside from more chairpersons and members of boards/commissions of government’s agencies, the governor on Thursday also appointed six senior special assistants.

The appointees, according to his spokesperson, Kunle Somorin, were drawn from across membership of all the political parties in consonance with the administration’s policy of inclusiveness, merit and experience.

“The governor had repeatedly promised a wholesome approach to governance and stressed his resolve to appoint people from diverse experience backgrounds as political appointees towards re-engineering the state and to ensure poverty alleviation and wealth creation among the people.”

Governor Abiodun charged the new appointees to be forward thinking in the discharge of the onerous task of moving the state forward.

“The Building Our Future Together is more than a mantra. It is a policy thrust that we will leave no stone unturned to actualise. Our inclusiveness is deliberate, because together, we will achieve more and at a faster pace,” the governor said.