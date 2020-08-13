Richard Akinjide buried in line with COVID-19 protocol – Family

Richard Akinjide
Late Richard Akinjide

A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Richard Akinjide, who died on April 22, was buried on Thursday in Ibadan, his family said.

The spokesperson of the family and son of the deceased, Abayomi Akinjide, said the burial followed a private funeral service and was in line with COVID-19 protocols.

“Our beloved Patriarch, Chief Richard Osuolale Abimbola Akinjide SAN, CON, who passed on peacefully to glory on 21st April, 2020, was laid to rest on Thursday, 13th August 2020 after a private funeral service by the family at The Chapel of St. Peter, The Rock, Jericho, Ibadan, within the family estate.

“This was done, in consultation with the Archbishop of Ibadan, Anglican Communion and the Oyo State Government, due to the prevailing global public health crisis.

“At the appropriate time, a Celebration of Life Church Service and public events will be held in his honour.

“The entire Akinjide family would like to thank the Federal and State Governments, our Royal Fathers and traditional institutions, the legal community comprising the Bar and Bench, our friends and well-wishers for their prayers and support.”

