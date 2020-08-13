UAE inaugurates Mosque, classrooms in Oyo

Related News

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday inaugurated a mosque, classroom and borehole in Kishi, Oyo State.

The Ambassador to Nigeria, Fahad Al-Taffaq, said the UAE recognises the challenges of accessing potable water, especially in rural communities in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ambassador was represented by Khalifa Al-Mehrizi, the Charge D’Affairs of the UAE’s embassy in Abuja.

The projects were sponsored by a UAE Non-governmental organisation called ‘Sharjah Charity’.

“The multifaceted project consisting of a mosque, borehole and one block of classroom in Kishi. As you all are aware the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the world and has forced many to develop innovative methods of conducting business virtually.

“This project is no different, as virtual communication has been a significant part of its successful completion. This initiative is sponsored by Sharjah Charity International, a UAE-based Charity that has sponsored numerous other borehole projects across Nigeria.

“The UAE recognizes the many challenges faced with accessing clean water especially in rural communities, which is why we believed that providing easy access to clean and potable water for all is important,” he said.

He added that the borehole, mosque and classrooms would provide a space for over 2,000 community members to worship, gain knowledge and contribute to societal development.

He also said that as the role of mosques as community centres remain pivotal, the classroom has also been equipped with learning facilities.

“The UAE Embassy in Abuja is proud to support sectors such as education, water, community development and health.

“We remain committed to providing for those in need and hope that this project will continue to benefit the community members for many years to come,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Tijjani Surajudeen, Senior Lecturer at the State University Sokoto, said that the UAE’s initiative in Kishi community was commendable and showed great concern to humanity.

He also said that to give back to humanity which the UAE has done not only attracts blessings from Allah but give a person peace of mind.

He urged well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the UAE’s charity to humanity in order to attract blessings from Allah.

Speaking, the Iba of Kishi Land, Moshood Arowoduye ll, said that water is life and whoever gives water should be appreciated.

“Water gives life to every living thing. Also, the classrooms will give our children the opportunity to acquire knowledge in order to compete among their contemporaries globally,” he said.

The Imam of Kishi, Solihudeen Busari, applauded the UAE for coming to the community’s aid at a time they were in dire need of public amenities.

“We will like to appreciate the UAE’s timely intervention at a time the community was in dire need of these basic infrastructures like classrooms and water.

(NAN)