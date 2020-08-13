My wife forced an illegitimate child on me, man seeking divorce tells court

Court symbol used to illustrate the story.
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

An artisan, Abdullateef Babatunde, on Thursday told an Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve his marriage of eight years to estranged wife, Omotayo, because she forced an illegitimate child on him.

Mr Babatunde’s claim was contained in his counter-argument before Henry Agbaje, the court’s president after his wife had complained that her husband was a wicked man.

“Omotayo continuously engaged in adulterous acts and I have caught her on many occasions.

“I reported her to her parents who assured me that they had spoken to her.

“Rather than change for the better, Omotayo’s prostitution worsened and I had to abandon her for a while, believing that she might turn a new leaf.

“She has a son with one of her lovers. I caught her with a man in her shop.

“Her lover got her pregnant twice. My wife is disobedient and lazy,” he said.

In her earlier account, Omotayo, a food vendor stated that her husband does not have sincere love for her.

“On three separate occasions, Abdullateef gave me money to get rid of my pregnancy, claiming he was not ready for kids.

“When I eventually had a child with him, he abandoned us for two and a half years, only to resurface to plead with me.

“Again, he started complaining about the fact that I was selling foodstuff in the night,” Omotayo said.

After the parents of the couple gave their consents to the divorce, Mr Agbaje dissolved the union in the interest of peace.

He granted custody of the only child to the petitioner and ordered the defendant to pay N5,000 as the child’s monthly feeding allowance.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application