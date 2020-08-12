Ondo 2020: Accord Party collapses structure for Jegede

Eyitayo Jegede SAN [PHOTO CREDIT: @TayoJegedeSAN]
The Accord Party said its has collapsed it structures in all the 18 local government areas and 203 Wards in Ondo State to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Eyitayo Jegede, ahead of the October governorship election in the state.

The party made the declaration at a joint meeting of Accord Party and PDP leaders held in Akure on Wednesday.

Ambode Abiodun who led the Accord Party team stated that his parents would cooperate and fuse with the PDP at all levels.

Mr Abiodun pleaded with the PDP members to show love and extend hands of fellowship to those coming to join them.

He pledged to deliver votes that will not be less than 100,000 for Mr Jegede in the October 10 election.

In his response, Ondo State PDP Chairman, Fatai Adams, assured the Accord Party leadership of a swift and comprehensive integration process that would give everybody a sense of belonging.

Members of the State Working Committee, Board of Trustee, Segun Adegoke, Omolade Oluwateru and Chairman Elders Committee, Tayo Dairo, were all present at the event.

(NAN)

