Man jailed 25 years for raping 11-year-old

The Ogun State High Court in Abeokuta, on Wednesday, sentenced a 36-year-old man, Ugochukwu Obiakor, to 25 years imprisonment for raping an 11-year- old girl in Mowe community of the state

The prosecution counsel, James Mafe, who is Director of Legal Drafting, had during the trial told the court that the convict committed the offence on September 4, 2017, at Omu- Aleku Village in Mowe area of Ogun state.

Mr Mafe said Mr Obiakor raped the girl near her mother’s shop. He said the convict had gone to buy bread and soft drink from the mother, but later returned to the shop, when the mother had left the shop, to rape the girl.

The prosecutor further told the court that the convict deceived the girl that her mother was owing him and asked him to come back for the debt. Mr Mafe said immediately she opened the door, Mr Obiakor dragged the minor into an uncompleted building beside the shop and raped her.

The prosecution said the results of a medical examination on the girl revealed that her hymen was broken and she suffered vagina laceration

He said the offence contravenes Section 32 of the Child Right laws of Ogun 2006.

The judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, in her judgement, held that all evidence presented before the court by the prosecution compelled her to find the convict guilty as charged.