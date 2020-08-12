21-Year-Old Allegedly Rapes Neighbour’s Children

Related News

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 21-year-old man, Happiness Sunday, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s children, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

Mr Sunday, who resides in Magodo, Lagos, is charged with defilement.

P.E. Nwaka, a chief magistrate, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, Apapa, Lagos.

The magistrate ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 23.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Christopher John, alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted his neighbour’s children, aged eight, a girl and 10 a boy in his room.

Mr John, an inspector, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in May in his residence.

He alleged that the defendant lured the siblings into his room and defiled the girl and sodomised the boy.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 which stipulates life imprisonment on conviction.

(NAN)