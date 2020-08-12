21-Year-Old Allegedly Rapes Neighbour’s Children

Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court [PHOTO CREDIT: Independent Newspapers Nigeria]
Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court [PHOTO CREDIT: Independent Newspapers Nigeria]

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 21-year-old man, Happiness Sunday, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s children, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

Mr Sunday, who resides in Magodo, Lagos, is charged with defilement.

P.E. Nwaka, a chief magistrate, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, Apapa, Lagos.

The magistrate ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 23.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Christopher John, alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted his neighbour’s children, aged eight, a girl and 10 a boy in his room.

Mr John, an inspector, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in May in his residence.

He alleged that the defendant lured the siblings into his room and defiled the girl and sodomised the boy.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 which stipulates life imprisonment on conviction.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application