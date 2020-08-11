Akeredolu inaugurates ‘Amotekun’ in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has inaugurated the Ondo State Security Network Agency, code-named Operation Amotekun.

The inauguration was done at Gani Fawehimi Arcade in Akure, the state capital on Tuesday.

This development is coming months after the bill setting up the security outfit was passed into law by the state House of Assembly and signed into law by the governor.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Akeredolu said the community policing became necessary to curb all forms of insecurity in the state.

Six southwest governors, on January 9, launched a security outfit, code-named “Operation Amotekun” to defend the region against rising insecurity marked by indiscriminate killings, kidnappings, banditry and destruction of farmlands.

After its launch, the initiative triggered a controversy across the country as the Nigerian government through Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation, described the initiative as illegal.

The governors later met Mr Malami and the parties agreed to give legal backing to the initiative but said it won’t be a regional outfit as earlier conceived, but state-based.

In February, the governors also met with Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu who agreed that the new initiative will be done in partnership with the police to deal with crime-related challenges.

