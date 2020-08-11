Lagos pays over N1bn retirement benefit bonds to 259 retirees

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [PHOTO CREDIT: @jidesanwoolu]
Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Executive Governor of Lagos State [PHOTO CREDIT: @jidesanwoolu]

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it had remitted over N1 billion as accrued pension rights of 259 retirees for the month of July.

The Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Babalola Obilana, made the disclosure during a meeting with the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and insurance companies at Alausa, Ikeja.

Mr Obilana noted that the state government from inception of the Contributory Pensions Scheme (CPS) has complied with the financial obligations of the scheme.

He explained that the compliance was in relation to the monthly funding of the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA) of employees and the payment of death benefits to the next-of-kin of employees who died while in active service.

He said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will not relent on his promise to remit accrued pension rights into the RSA of employees on monthly basis in spite of the financial challenges the state might face.

Mr Obilana said he could give the assurance on behalf of the governor because of his commitment to the welfare of the state’s serving and retired workforce.

He promised to monitor the monthly payments by all state parastatals and agencies through the Compliance Inspection Exercise.

Mr Obilana said this was with a view to ensure that monthly deductions from employees’ salaries and employers’ contributions are remitted into the respective employees’ RSA.

The director-general also urged the Pension Service Providers to improve on their services to retirees and ensure prompt payment and release of Retirement Bond Certificates to the beneficiaries monthly.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application