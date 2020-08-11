8 million Lagos residents prone to flood disaster – NEMA

Flood in Lagos
Flood in Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday warned that no fewer than eight million residents of Lagos State were prone to flood disaster.

The Acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, made this known at the flag-off of the “Door to Door 2020 Flood Awareness and Sensitisation Campaign on Prevention, Management and Mitigation of Flood” in Mushin.

The awareness campaigns in high risk flood prone areas in Lagos, which kicked off from Mushin was accompanied with a walk show.

Mr Farinloye said the agency was in partnership with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Red Cross, and public health practitioners.

He said this is to ensure that critical people, especially women and children are well equipped with adequate information in case of flood.

“There have been predictions of flooding in certain areas of Lagos State.

“So, the federal government wants us to go and sensitise people because we do not want to record any unfortunate incident, especially loss of lives and property.

“We want to empower people with information against losses. So far so good, we have assessed close to eight million people to be vulnerable to flood disaster in Lagos State.

“Four local government areas have been identified as highly probable flood prone areas, and about 13 are said to be probable,” Mr Farinloye said.

He said the highly probable areas to be affected by flood were Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu and Mushin.

The acting coordinator said that six of the probable areas had already experienced devastating flooding in 2020 already.

He said the unbanned release of excess water would affect from 30 to 33 areas of Lagos State mainly in Ikorodu and Kosofe areas.

He said the agency has carried out vulnerability assessment with certain agencies at the state level.

He said that the agency decided to kick off the campaign from Mushin because wastes from Oshodi axis, Surulere, and other parts come to the canal in Mushin and, thereafter, move to Ijora Badia and Apapa.

Mr Farinloye noted that the canal in Mushin had been overwhelmed, which he said could increase the flood risk.

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

“People should know we have this danger at hand and they should know what to do when these things happen.

“Before heavy rain begins, there is the need to clear our drainage channels and that is why we are here to see the situation first hand.

“If at this time we have this challenge of water not being able to flow, definitely when rains come, the situation will escalate,” he said.

Mr Farinloye said that NEMA had been working with the relevant state agencies, local governments, community development associations, non-governmental organisations and other groups to mitigate the effect of flooding, especially in clearing canals.

He said that from Mushin, the team would move to Ijora and Ikorodu for the same awareness and sensitisation campaigns to prevent flood disaster.

The team moved round some streets and markets in Mushin area to sensitise people about the flood risk.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application