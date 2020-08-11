Court restrains Ondo Assembly, Speaker from suspending lawmaker

Related News

An Akure High Court has restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly and the Speaker; David Oleyeloogun, from suspending the lawmaker representing Eseodo constituency, Success Torhukerhijo.

Mr Torhukerhijo is under investigation by the House over alleged misconduct.

He was recently expelled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the same reason, but which had been connected to his refusal to sign the impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor; Agboola Ajayi.

With a panel set up to investigate him for the allegations, and with a suspension imminent, the lawmaker sought the protection of the court from being suspended from his legislative duties.

The Assembly has suspended four lawmakers, including the Deputy Speaker; Ogundeji Iroju, the only woman in the house, Favour Tomomowo, and the only Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) member, Tomide Akinribido, and Wale Williams.

They had all been accused of misconduct and acts that had brought the house to disrepute.

All the actions taken against them followed the politics which attended the failed plot to impeach the deputy governor after he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party to seek the ticket to contest the coming governorship election.

They were among the nine lawmakers who refused to sign the impeachment notice issued to the deputy governor, the action which thwarted the impeachment process..

An order ex-parte granted by the judge, Ademola Bola, consequently restrained the Assembly, Speaker, their officers, agents and servants from suspending the lawmaker representing Ese-Odo as a member of the House.

The order was also served with a motion on notice as well as an originating summons.

In the order granted by Mr Bola, the court upon hearing Dipo Torhukerhijo, counsel for the applicant, restrained the “Defendants/Respondents, their officers, servants and agents from suspending the claimant or by any means howsoever called prevent the applicant from performing his Constitutional duties or any legislative function as a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice in this suit.”

Also, the court restrained the defendants/respondents, their officers, agents and servants from stopping the benefits or other entitlements of the claimant as an elected member of the House of Assembly, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The house’s spokesperson, Olugbenga Omole, said on Tuesday that the house was yet to receive the order from the court.

“Officially, we have not received the court order, we have only seen it in the social media as you have seen it,” he said.

“But he calls himself a lawyer and he should know the court has never stopped the house of assembly from carrying out its constitutional duties.”