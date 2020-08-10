Ondo 2020: Akeredolu meets aggrieved APC members, aspirants

Related News

As the Ondo State governorship elections draws nearer, the governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has met with aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and aspirants of the party in the last primary election.

Mr Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election under the banner of the ruling party, had a reconciliation meeting with the aggrieved members at Heritage Hotel, Akure, on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that some members present at the meeting included Olusola Oke, Olusegun Abraham, Isaac Kekemeke, Ajayi Boroffice, Pius Akinyelure, Bode Summonu, Ade Adetimehin, and Tayo Oluwatuyi, among others.

Mr Kekemeke, who spoke with Journalists on behalf of the others, after the close door meeting, said they have all decided to “work together as a party so that we can jointly win both the LGA and Governorship election.”

He buttressed that leaders of the party have resolved that “there is no other home than the APC and that there is no other candidate than Mr Akeredolu. The party is ready and prepared to win the coming elections.”

Meanwhile, Mr Akeredolu said, “he appealed to all to bury the hatchet and come together. APC is the only party we can call our own. Of a truth, this is where we rightly belong. This is where we can find expression for our ambitions, without let or hindrance.”

“I, therefore, enjoin all of us to sheathe our sword and forgive one another with a view to working for the resounding success of our party in the October 10, 2020, Gubernatorial Election.”

“Let us join hands together with the leadership of our party at the National and State levels to make sure that our party remains strong to win all elections in the state, local, state, and federal,” he was quoted by Punch Newspaper.

Mr Akeredolu will be contesting against Eyitayo Jegede of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, who is running under Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

INEC said there are 17 parties and candidates battling for the governorship election which is expected to come up on October 10.