Ondo deputy governor announces resignation from PDP

The deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and formally joined the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

This development is to further his governorship aspiration, he said.

Mr Ajayi announced his defection on Monday on Twitter. His aides also confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Today 10th August 2020, I Resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party to join Zenith Labour party to further my Aspirations.

“I appreciate the National Leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period i rejoined the party,” the deputy governor wrote on Twitter.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier today reported that Mr Ajayi was cleared by ZLP headquarters to contest as the party’s candidate in the October 10 governorship election.

He lost the PDP ticket to Eyitayo Jegede, after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) some months back.

One of those who is said to have endorsed Mr Ajayi is a former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko, who gave him some conditions to be met.

Mr Mimiko told Mr Ajayi that he must be willing to complete some of his abandoned policies and also pick his deputy governorship candidate from his camp.

He will be contesting against Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC, Mr Jegede of the PDP and 15 others on October 10.