Ondo deputy governor announces resignation from PDP

Ondo Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi (PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter)
Ondo Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi (PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter)

The deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and formally joined the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

This development is to further his governorship aspiration, he said.

Mr Ajayi announced his defection on Monday on Twitter. His aides also confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Today 10th August 2020, I Resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party to join Zenith Labour party to further my Aspirations.

“I appreciate the National Leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period i rejoined the party,” the deputy governor wrote on Twitter.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier today reported that Mr Ajayi was cleared by ZLP headquarters to contest as the party’s candidate in the October 10 governorship election.

He lost the PDP ticket to Eyitayo Jegede, after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) some months back.

READ ALSO: Ondo 2020: Deputy Governor Ajayi reacts to defeat in PDP primary

One of those who is said to have endorsed Mr Ajayi is a former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko, who gave him some conditions to be met.

Mr Mimiko told Mr Ajayi that he must be willing to complete some of his abandoned policies and also pick his deputy governorship candidate from his camp.

He will be contesting against Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC, Mr Jegede of the PDP and 15 others on October 10.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application