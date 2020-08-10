Ondo 2020: ZLP clears Ondo Deputy Governor Ajayi

Agboola Ajayi {Source: Twitter}
Agboola Ajayi {Source: Official Twitter Handle}

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) headquarters has cleared the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, to contest as the party’s candidate in the October 10 governorship election.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Ajayi who lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to Eyitayo Jegede, has been meeting with state and national leaders of the ZLP.

One of those who is said to have endorsed Mr Ajayi is a former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko, who gave him some conditions to be met.

Mr Mimiko told Mr Ajayi that he must be willing to complete some of his abandoned policies and also pick deputy governorship candidate from his camp.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Ajayi was cleared to contest by the ZLP national executive council last week.

Confirming the development, the deputy governor’s spokesperson, Tope Okeowo, said “he has been cleared and no going back on that again. He is ZLP candidate”

He also confirmed that a formal defection from the PDP would be done before the end of the week.

Mr Ajayi’s name would be used to replace the current governorship candidate of ZLP, Rotimi Benjamin, this newspaper learnt.

Such substitution is still allowed now based on the timetable released by the electoral commission, INEC.

Following the latest development, Mr Ajayi will challenge his boss, Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr Jegede of the PDP.

INEC has cleared 17 parties and candidates for the October election.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application