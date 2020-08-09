COVID-19: Church services resume in Lagos, comply with guidelines

Churches in FESTAC Town in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State complied with the COVID-19 protocols as they resumed worship on Sunday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited some churches, reports that automated hand wash units and hand sanitiser dispensers, soaps, water and infrared thermometers were provided by the churches.

Also, big banners with “No Mask, No Entry” were posted at the doors to prevent worshippers without face masks from entering the church premises.

Social distancing was observed by worshippers with stickers bearing ”Do Not Sit” placed on intervening seats to create spaces.

At the Living Faith Church, A.K.A. Winners Chapel, Dominion Centre, in FESTAC Town, the Provincial Head, Alex Aina, said worshippers were excited to resume and, therefore, complied with the guidelines.

Mr Aina said that the church had installed 15 automated hand washing units with soap and automated hand sanitiser dispensers at the entrance and within the church premises.

“Everyone has been cooperative, you can see them with their face masks on,” he said.

He praised the church leadership for providing hand sanitisers and soaps to ensure there would be no shortfall of the provisions.

At the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Kings Royal Palace at FESTAC Town, Abiodun Oseni said messages had earlier been sent to members through the church media platforms informing them of the protocols.

Mr Oseni, who is the assistant pastor said: “Also, at the beginning of each service, a message is projected to inform everyone of the protocols.

“Nobody comes in without a face mask. When the service is on, everyone wears theirs and those who use face shields are to also use masks.

“After each service, there’s a decontamination of the hall by the C-19 Squad before the next one commences,” he said.

(NAN)
