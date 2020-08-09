SSS releases two more #RevolutionNow protesters in Osun

Related News

The State Security Service (SSS) has released two other #RevolutionNow protesters arrested in Osun State.

Seven protesters were, Wednesday, arrested by the security agents in Osogbo during the protest against bad governance, lack of infrastructure, and corruption.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the SSS released three of the seven persons to their parents on Thursday. They are Olowolafe Dunsi, Martins Jesuloni and Gift Martins.

Another person, Oguntola Samuel, was released on Friday while Abiodun Sanusi, and Olatokun Oyedele, were freed from SSS custody on Saturday evening.

Only Olawale Bakare, among the protesters, is yet to be released.

Mr Sowore – Publisher of Sahara Reporters – confirmed the release on Twitter.

“Lawless DSS has been forced to release #Revolutionnow activist Oyedele Olatokun, Olatokun has been released after serious pressure in the last two days. Only Olawale “Mandate” Bakare remains in detention, we must free him, no going back! #RevolutionNow.”

Mr Bakare who remains in detention is a co-defendant in the treason charge against the founder of the movement, Mr Sowore.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that similar protests were held in other states and the Federal Capital Territory. Those arrested during the protests in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja were released the same day they were arrested.

In addition, a court had earlier ruled that the disruption of last year’s protest by the police was against the right to freedom of expression and assembly of the arrested individuals.